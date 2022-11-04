March 28, 1933—Nov. 2, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Douglas Coughlin, 89, of Notre Dame St., passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Born on March 28, 1933, in AuSable Forks, he was the son of the late David and Connie (Hall) Coughlin. He was one of six children and eventually moved to Worcester, MA, where Doug attended school from first grade to seventh grade. He did so well in school that he was allowed to leave early in the day, so he could help family finances by selling newspapers.

His mother died when he was a teenager and his father remarried Helen Torrance. Doug chose to live with his grandparents in AuSable Forks and his siblings went to live with their dad and his new wife.

Two weeks after graduating from AuSable High School, he joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was 17 at the time and stationed in England, traveling to France, Germany, Italy and Venice.

After his military service, his old high school coach and mentor, Coach Hoy, encouraged him to go into education in Plattsburgh. He told him he would be picking him up at eight in the next morning and that was how the decision was made! As Doug always said, “If it hadn’t been for Coach Hoy, I’d probably be a bum today!” Upon graduation from Plattsburgh, he continued his education by getting his master’s degree from Siena College.

Doug started his teaching career in Hudson Falls as a fifth grade teacher in 1956. Two years later, he became a sixth grade teacher and then reading teacher.

His former principal assigned him to be the Principal of Dix Avenue School. Doug worked for 31 years before retirement. During this time, he was Assistant Superintendent to Dr. John Zeis, former Hudson Falls Superintendent.

Dr. Zeis said of Doug that he was always child orientated, staying extra hours after school to help students. This included keeping score during basketball games. He loved his job and said, “I have never come to work not looking forward to seeing the kids. They have been the best part of my years with the school.”

After retirement in 1993, Doug continued his enjoyment of community minded activities. He joined the Elks Lodge #81 where he helped with Christmas activities for less fortunate families, became Chaplain President and Executor Committee Member of Section II and Chairman for Housing and Transportation, Drum and Bugle Housing Chairman and President of Northeastern Harness Horseman.

He loved all sports, especially the horses! He also enjoyed bowling with some of his Dix Avenue teachers.

Doug’s greatest contributions are those he had made for the kids. He was truly a Robin Hood of his time, who always sought out the faceless and the downtrodden in the crowd and worked to make their lives better. His personal hands on approach has touched the lives of children, parents and community.

His grandson, John expressed his sentiments by the following words, “I would like to think his bad heart was due to his willingness to give. He gave so much to underprivileged children.”

Besides his parents, Doug was predeceased by his children, Connie Coughlin, Linda O’Hara, and his son-in-law, Michael O’Hara, his siblings: Nancy Carte, Tom Coughlin, Betty Coughlin, Alice Plumadore and David Gilbo.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Coughlin of Hudson Falls; his two grandsons: John O’Hara and his wife, Jenny of Hartford, Ricky Ficarrotta and his fiance, Moira Nolan; his great-grandchildren: Camden O’Hara, Fiona Ficarrotta and Freya Ficarrotta; his stepchildren: Julie and Greg; as well as several great-grand-stepchildren.

Friends may call Monday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

A graveside service will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, at 12:30 p.m., with full military honors.

All are welcome to a gathering following the graveside service at Glen Falls Elk Lodge #81, 32 Cronin Road, in Queensbury.

Memorial donations in memory of Doug may be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832, Tiger Tracker Booster Club, 80 East LaBarge St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.