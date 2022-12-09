Feb. 15, 1938—Dec. 3, 2022

WEST DANVILLE, VT — Douglas Campbell Button, age 84, of Lemay Road, passed quietly at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, NH, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, where he resided for the past year and a half.

Doug was born in Albany, NY, on Feb. 15, 1938, son to the late Thomas Edwin and Claire (Osborne) Button. He was raised and educated in New Canaan, CT, graduating from St. Luke’s School in the Class of 1956, matriculating to Clarkson College where he received a BA in mechanical engineering in 1960.

Doug was a Captain in the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps. In 1961 he married Margaret E. Hughes and they shared 61 years together. They raised their family in Southbury, CT until moving to Vermont in 1997.

Doug obtained his professional engineering license and made use of his degree throughout his entire life working for a number of mechanical and consulting engineering companies including CPI and IDEA in conjunction with IBM, GE, Scovill and Timex. He worked for Hallam Associates in South Burlington, retiring in 2000, and also started his own consulting firm under D&M Associates for a time after.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marge, of W. Danville; his three children: Keith Button and wife, Martha, of Hampton, NH, Karen Pastula and husband, David, of W. Danville, Christine Button and husband, Gerard Marciano, of Tarrytown, NY; his twin brother, Donald Button, of Cheshire, CT and Ormond, FL; five grandchildren: Katharine Bishop (Patrick), Meghan Elliott (Christopher), Sarah Pastula, James Pastula, Sasha Marciano; and two great-grandchildren: Isaac Elliott and Juniper Bishop.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time. Memorial contributions in Doug’s name can be made to The Morrison Nursing Home, 6 Terrace Street, Whitefield, NH, 03598.

