Jan. 1, 1948 — Aug. 13, 2019 QUEENSBURY — Douglas A. Norton, 71, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Born in Glens Falls, on Jan. 1, 1948, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary Guyette Norton.
He was a lifelong area resident and attended Fort Edward High School. During the Vietnam War, Douglas proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division for four years and served three years in the Air Force Military Police.
He was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls.
Douglas enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, martial arts, drawing and bingo nights with his sisters.
In addition to his parents, Douglas was predeceased by two sisters, Alice Stimpson and Peggy Schuster.
Survivors include his brother, Richard (Cathy) Norton, Sr. of Queensbury; his sisters, Jean Edwards of North Creek, and Cindy Norton of Queensbury; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 19, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury followed by a funeral service at noon at the funeral home.
Interment will be held in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to West Glens Falls Fire Department, 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
The family wishes to thank Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for the loving care the staff and doctors gave to Douglas during his life. The family is sincerely grateful to have witnessed the deeply meaningful honors given by the hospital as Douglas left their care the day he passed.
