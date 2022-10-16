Aug. 25, 1920—Oct. 1, 2022

FORT EDWARD, NY — Douglas Alan Wrigley of Fort Edward, NY passed away on the morning of Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 102 years of age. He was born on August 25, 1920, son of May Ida Davis; and grandson of Clayton Northup Davis, both of Fort Edward. He is the last of four brothers including: Clayton Davis Wrigley (1917-1994), Geoffrey S. Wrigley (1922-1945) and Norman Wrigley (1925-1963).

Doug grew up in Fort Edward during the Great Depression and worked on the McGeoch family dairy farm during the late-1930s. Doug attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY where he studied chemistry. He graduated with the Class of 1944. During the Second World War, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was assigned to the 149th Night Fighter Squadron, 13th Air Force stationed in the Philippines. He attained the rank of lieutenant. While in the Philippines, Doug met his future wife, Lt. Virginia A. Chester of Norwich, CT. They married in the Pacific and later settled outside of Philadelphia to raise a family when Doug began working for the Atlantic Oil Company in 1946.

During his life, Doug loved being at Lake George and swimming in its cold waters during the summer. He could often be found rowing his antique Adirondack guide boat across Dunham’s Bay or enjoying a lunch or dinner of baked ham and potatoes with his family on a festive July evening.

He also enjoyed traveling the world in his later years and visited all of the seven continents. His journeys took him from Antarctica to Australia and everywhere in between. He traveled with his later-in-life partner, Patricia Powell of Annapolis, MD.

Doug is survived by his children: Douglas Alan Wrigley, Jr., Bruce Wrigley and Cynthia Spurdle; and grandchildren: Joshua Wrigley and Sarah Wrigley.

