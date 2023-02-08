Dec. 12, 1943—Feb. 6, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Douglas A. Snowball, 79, of Pierpont Road, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Feb. 6, 2023, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Dec. 12, 1943, in Jamaica, Queens, he was the son of the late George and Claire (Everett) Snowball. Following graduation from Fort Edward High School in 1963 he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam earning the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter M-14 Rife and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1966.

He joined the Army National Guard in 1976 and served through 1994 retiring as a Sergeant First Class. While in the National Guard he served as a medic who oversaw the medic team covering all ice events at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. He was an honors graduate of NCO School.

He worked for eight years at Decora and Hercules and 20 years at Ciba-Geigy.

Doug married the love of his life, Cynthia Klecak on Sept. 7, 1985. They were married 27 years. They enjoyed traveling to many countries including Austria, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and the Bahamas.

Doug loved playing golf with his best friends Rich Carpenter and Maynard Stebler. He also enjoyed bowling and watching NASCAR. He was a former member of the Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department and Emergency Squad. He was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862, Lake Luzerne.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Cynthia Snowball; brothers: Edward Snowball and Kenneth Snowball; a niece, Beth Ann Robinson.

Survivors include a sister, Carol Caroll of Fort Edward; brother, Russell Snowball of Hudson Falls; sons: Douglas J. Snowball of Fort Edward and Matthew Snowball of Saratoga Springs; stepchildren: Michael Cain of ME and Janet (Dave) Ayers of Lake Luzerne; grandchildren: Felicia Snowball, Kyle Snowball, and Claire Snowball; step-grandchildren: Natalie (Conor) Droddy and Michael Coon; great-grandchildren: Noahh Murphy and Karlynn Snowball.

Friends may call Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 (today), from 5-7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Contributions in Doug’s memory may be directed to the Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service, PO Box 558, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.