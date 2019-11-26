{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas A. Couser

March 25, 1942 — Nov. 24, 2019

GREENWICH — Douglas A. Couser, 77, peacefully passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center after a long illness.

He was born March 25, 1942 to Walter Couser Sr. and Julia Petteys Couser Doescher. Douglas graduated from Greenwich Central School with the Class of 1960. He was a long-time member of the Schuylerville Green Sabres Drum and Bugle Corp. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation, serving as an air traffic controller. He retired from the military after 20 years and then worked for Washington County Services as a dispatcher at the control center for over 20 years. He was an active member of the VFW Post #7291 in Greenwich.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-father, Merritt Doescher; brothers, Walter and Rodney Couser; and sister, Sally (Filion) Beadle.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Judy Dewey Couser; his son, Richard Couser; granddaughter, Kasie Couser; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville with the Rev. Janet Vincent, officiating.

Doug’s family wishes to thank Jack and Marcia Blake and Jeannie and Mike Pemrick for all the assistance they have provided.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich NY 12834, VFW Post #7291, 63 Abeel Ave., Greenwich NY 12834, Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Huntington Disease Foundation, 505 Eighth Ave. Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Couser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments