April 14, 1925 — Sept. 14, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dorothy V. Whalen, 94, of South Glens Falls passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born April 14, 1925 in Whitestone, New York, the daughter of the late John and Virginia (Haak) Dabour.
As a child, Dorothy played where the Whitestone Bridge crosses the Long Island Sound and saw her first tulip tree.
She was a graduate of Holy Cross Academy in New York City and then went on to graduate from college to become an X-Ray technician.
Dorothy worked for many years in Dr. Richard C. Batt’s office in Glens Falls before she retired.
She was a member of the St. Michael’s Rosary Society and the Fort Edward Art Center. Dorothy loved painting and spending hours creating beautiful works of art. She also enjoyed gardening, and most of all spending time with her family.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James A. Whalen, whom she married April 19, 1952. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage before he passed away on Dec. 14, 2007. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Harold Dabour and John Dabour; and her granddaughter, Emma Whalen.
Survivors include her children, James (Mila) Whalen Jr. of Beaufort, South Carolina, Elizabeth Robertson, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Virginia Johnson of South Glens Falls, Jean (Raymond) Bartholomew of Gansevoort and John (Victoria) Whalen of Monroe, Connecticut. Also surviving her are 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. today (Tuesday, Sept. 17) at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Donations in Dorothy’s memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.