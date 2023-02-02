Aug. 28, 1932—Jan. 28, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dorothy V. Washburn, 90, beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in the comfort of her home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Born Aug. 28, 1932 in Summitville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ethel (Gillman) Varnum.

Dorothy “Dot” graduated from South Glens Falls Central School in 1950 and immediately went to work as a teller at Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company. She later worked briefly as a Bookkeeper for Northway Floors before accepting a position as a Customer Service Representative at Glens Falls Insurance Company in 1971. When they were acquired by Continental Insurance Company, Dot moved with her new company to the only “skyscraper” in Glens Falls, where she continued to work until her retirement in 1994.

Dot was known for her wry humor, warm hugs, commitment to family and being an avid supporter of her children’s and grandchildren’s various activities. She enjoyed gardening and always looked forward to getting outside in the spring and summer to tend to her yard and flowers, especially her petunias and geraniums.

Dot took several classes at the Moreau Community Center learning to paint the Bob Ross way. Her paintings are treasured by her family.

She rarely turned down a chance to play cards, with poker and hearts being family favorites. After retirement, Dot learned to play the organ, and traveled to Colonie often for lessons and camaraderie with the “Keys to Fun” group. Throughout her life, she really enjoyed watching birds come and go from feeders placed around the yard. Spotting a pair of cardinals, a bluebird or a hummingbird would brighten her day. Dot loved visiting the ocean, whether in Wells or Ogunquit, ME or St. Simon’s Island, GA.

In her later years, she developed a fondness for the occasional margarita (with salt on the rim, of course). A lifelong resident of the Glens Falls area, a day wasn’t complete if it didn’t end with a good bowl of ice cream, preferably from Martha’s in Lake George with family in tow. But her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her sister, Janet Baker McKinney Pratt and her brother, Robert E. Varnum.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christine (Brian) McLean, of South Glens Falls; and their children: Joshua McLean, Noah (fiancee Taylor Tilford) McLean and Hannah McLean; her son, Stephen (Kathleen) Washburn, of Lynchburg, VA; and their children: Eric Washburn, Alison (Mitchell) Williamson, and Danielle (Thomas) Lawton; great-grandchildren: Jack, Evelyn and Eleanor Washburn, Paisley Williamson and Elliott and Harvey Lawton; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Community Hospice of Saratoga County at: https://www.communityhospice.org/donate/ or DC National Children’s Hospital at: https://giving.childrensnational.org/site/Donation2?df_id=11925&mfc_pref=T&11925.donation=form1&_ga=2.220666460.553236488.1675184098-352753374.1675184097 or Washington County Deputy Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828

