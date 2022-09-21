June 11, 1927—Sept. 12, 2022

ARGYLE — Dorothy Safford, 95, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Washington Center.

Born on June 11, 1927, in Argyle, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Elizabeth (Gordon) Kinney.

She graduated from Argyle High School in 1945, the same year that she found her future husband, Everett, on a ship heading to Japan, just as WWII was ending. After attending the Albany School of Business, Dorothy worked for several years as a secretary for Shell Oil in Albany.

On June 20, 1953, she married Everett Safford at her mother’s home in Argyle. They spent their honeymoon in Niagara Falls and Maine. Both were places they would later take their four children to see, with Maine being a favorite vacation spot for the rest of their lives.

Dorothy and Everett loved the great outdoors. They enjoyed taking their family on picnics and annual camping trip which often involved setting up a tent in the rain anywhere from Pennsylvania to Maine. Both were avid gardeners. They planted his and her vegetable gardens into their 80’s. Dorothy had beautiful flower gardens and an exceptional green thumb. Everett and Dorothy spent a wonderful 52 years together until his passing in 2005.

A lasting family memory will be the aroma of Mom’s (Grandma’s) freshly baked breads and pies. They were the best. Dorothy was a member of the Argyle United Presbyterian Church in Argyle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy is predeceased by her beloved brother, Carson Kinney, brother, Gordon Kinney, her sister, Kathryn Kinney and Madeline McGeoch; her granddaughter, Christina Safford.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Kathleen Pavlik and her husband, David, of Massena, Barbara Black and her husband, Bob, of Argyle; her sons: Thomas Safford and his wife, Ann Marie, of Ashland, KY, and Jeffrey Safford and his wife, Pam, of Argyle; her grandchildren: Dr. Benjamin Black and his wife, Nicole, Regina McClenning and her husband, Ryan, Major Stephen Black and his wife, Dr. Kelly Wilcox, Elizabeth Murphy and her husband, Philip, Barbara Hildreth, Craig Safford, Ian Safford and his wife, Chelsey, Matthew Safford and his wife, Cassandra; several great-grandchildren.

At Dorothy’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.