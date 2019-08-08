Dorothy S. Latham

August 26, 1930 — August 6, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Dorothy Spellacy Latham, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019, hours after her husband of 65 years, Milton.
Born with her twin sister, Catherine, in Glens Falls on Aug. 26, 1930, she was the daughter of Michael and Ethel (Ward) Spellacy.
Dorothy grew up in Glens Falls and was proud to be from a hardworking Irish family. This was the backbone of who she was. Her strength and work ethic was known by everyone who knew her.
Dorothy married Milton Latham on July 18, 1954, and together they ran the Trading Post Restaurant in Lake George from 1965 until their retirement in 2002.
Left to mourn her loss are her daughter and son-in-law, with whom they resided for the last several years, Jean and Larry Strothers of Vacaville, California; her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Jeannine Latham of Fort Ann and Michael and Christine Latham of Queensbury; a loving grandma to Ryan Rucker and his wife, Allie, of Vacaville, California, Hannah Latham of Colton, Jennifer Latham of Syracuse and Emily and Blake Latham of Queensbury. She was most proud to be “GG” to the lights of her life, her great-grandchildren, Raegan and Sienna Rucker of Vacaville, California and Brantley Berger of Colton. Besides her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, Michael and Ralph Spellacy; and her sister, Catherine Amell.
At Milton and Dorothy’s request, there will be no services. They will be buried together at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemtery in Schuylerville, at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville.
The family would like to thank The Granville Center for the kind and supportive care provided at a time when they needed it most.
In your last selfless act, you accompanied Dad on this journey. You were the best, Mom, and your love is forever embedded in our hearts. Until we meet again.
