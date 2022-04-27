 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Renee Bell (Chester)

  • 0
Dorothy Renee Bell (Chester)

August 15, 1963—April 23, 2022

ARGYLE — Dorothy Renee Bell (Chester), 58, of Argyle, passed away, Saturday, April 23, 2022 after a long illness, with her daughter and family by her side.

She was born to Robert J. and Mary A. Chester, August 15, 1963, in East Patchogue NY.

She married Alan Baxter Bell and they had three children together, Alan Baxter Bell II, Corinne Elizabeth Bell (Cora), and Nathan Alexander Bell. Her beloved sons died in a tragic automobile accident together on May 26, 2006.

In addition to her sons, her parents, and her siblings: Robert Chester, Cheryl Thompson, Barbara Moore, William Thompson, Ann Marra, Kenneth (Deborah) Chester, brother-in-law, Leo Strebel, and niece, Erika Strebel predeceased Dorothy.

Along with her daughter, Cora, her granddaughter, Nevaeh, Matthew Cook (father of Nevaeh), she is survived by five siblings and their families, Kathleen Hilenski, Linda (Nicholas) Durrin, Harry Chester, Mary (Greg) Palumbo, Maureen Strebel; sister in-law Carol Thompson; her nieces and nephews, as well as cousins.

She grew up on Eastern Long Island with her siblings where she started her love for the ocean, she loved spontaneous road trips with no real destination and never stayed in one place, her mother referred to her as “gypsy rose.” She also loved picking flowers whether they were wild or the neighbors as a kid. She was famous for always saying sorry even if she wasn’t at fault. She was known for her witty humor, contagious laugh, compassion for helping others, and sharing meals. She had a deep passion for cooking and passed it along to her daughter and loved teaching Nevaeh the basics. Many of you may have had the pleasure to enjoy one of her meals whether it was at the Cambridge Hotel or somewhere else. She enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts in her younger years and loved watching Nevaeh dance and sing in her recent years. Her time with Nevaeh was precious, they always had each other’s backs. They also loved watching movies, reading books together and Nevaeh loved “making up” her nanny whether it was nails or hair.

She will be missed by many but she is free to laugh with her loving boys again.

Friends and relatives are invited to a graveside service, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three alternative uses for toothpaste

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News