Dorothy Renee Bell (Chester)

She grew up on Eastern Long Island with her siblings where she started her love for the ocean, she loved spontaneous road trips with no real destination and never stayed in one place, her mother referred to her as “gypsy rose.” She also loved picking flowers whether they were wild or the neighbors as a kid. She was famous for always saying sorry even if she wasn’t at fault. She was known for her witty humor, contagious laugh, compassion for helping others, and sharing meals. She had a deep passion for cooking and passed it along to her daughter and loved teaching Nevaeh the basics. Many of you may have had the pleasure to enjoy one of her meals whether it was at the Cambridge Hotel or somewhere else. She enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts in her younger years and loved watching Nevaeh dance and sing in her recent years. Her time with Nevaeh was precious, they always had each other’s backs. They also loved watching movies, reading books together and Nevaeh loved “making up” her nanny whether it was nails or hair.