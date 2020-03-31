Dorothy P. Requate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dottie was the leader of the Valley Falls 4-H Club for 12 years, volunteered for the Johnsonville Fire Department and Rescue Squad, and was the Hoosic Valley School District Nurse for 13 years, where many young injuries were healed by a true angel.

Dottie was a member of the Red Hat Society, Tri-County Holstein Club, the Christ Methodist Church in Johnsonville and the Women’s Club. She was on the board of directors for the American Cancer Society, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Pittstown Town Planning Board, and the Schaghticoke Fair for 10 years where she was awarded and recognized as an honorary director.

In addition, Dottie served for more than 40 years as secretary for the cattle superintendent of the Schaghticoke Fair. You could always find her in the show ring, Barn 1, or volunteering in the church food both.

Dottie enjoyed traveling, cruises, fall trips to Maine with her family, and Broadway shows in New York City at Christmas time. She never missed a family member or friend’s birthday or anniversary. She would visit shut-ins and dedicate her time to those in need. Dottie was famous for her incredible cooking and baking. She loved her blueberries, hosting large family get-togethers, volunteering, sewing, crocheting, as well as gardening.