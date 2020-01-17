Dorothy Meyer

Oct. 22, 1928 — Jan. 15, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Dorothy Viola Meyer, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Oct. 22, 1928, in Queens, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Caroline Schreyack.
Dorothy graduated from Mineola High School, Long Island in 1946. On Sept. 3, 1955, Dorothy married the love of her life, George Meyer, at New Hyde Park, Long Island. They spent 58 years together until his passing in Dec. of 2013.
She worked for the United Nations and the Cancer Society in New York City until her and George moved to Latham where she started working as the principal’s secretary at North Colonie School District. When Dorothy had her first son she left the school to become a stay at home mother. Dorothy was dedicated to both managing and guiding the household through its daily routine. Dot was always working with her husband, her soul mate, to plan for their future family endeavors. In all aspects she was always there for her family.
Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church and the choir in Loudonville before moving locally where she became a member of Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.
In her younger years she enjoyed crocheting, being at the ski resort with her family and spending every weekend at the camp in Schroon Lake when the kids were growing up. Dorothy enjoyed reading, traveling, the beach and spending time entertaining friends and family. She loved all animals, especially spending time doting after her dogs or just appreciating the horses grazing in the pastures on the small family farm.
Left to cherish her memory include her sons, George J. Meyer Jr (Jeanne) of Chillicothe, Ohio, Scott J. Meyer (Kim) of Johnson, Vt.; her daughter, Donna (Meyer) Barber (Daniel) of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren, Samantha, Christopher, and Jeffery Meyer and Corinne & Ashleigh Barber; her sister, Carol Dutot; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a time and date to be announced at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Memorial donations can be made in Dorothy’s memory to American Heart Assoc. Northeastern Region, 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205-1441 or to United Methodist Church, 227 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital and the Pines Nursing Home for the care they provided their mother.
To view Dorothy’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
