Dorothy Meyer

Oct. 22, 1928 — Jan. 15, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Dorothy Viola Meyer, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Oct. 22, 1928, in Queens, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Caroline Schreyack.

Dorothy graduated from Mineola High School, Long Island in 1946. On Sept. 3, 1955, Dorothy married the love of her life, George Meyer, at New Hyde Park, Long Island. They spent 58 years together until his passing in Dec. of 2013.

She worked for the United Nations and the Cancer Society in New York City until her and George moved to Latham where she started working as the principal’s secretary at North Colonie School District. When Dorothy had her first son she left the school to become a stay at home mother. Dorothy was dedicated to both managing and guiding the household through its daily routine. Dot was always working with her husband, her soul mate, to plan for their future family endeavors. In all aspects she was always there for her family.

Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church and the choir in Loudonville before moving locally where she became a member of Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.

