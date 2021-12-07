HEBRON — Dorothy Mary Schwab, 58, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on December 1, 2021 shortly after arrival with her husband by her side.

Dorothy was born in Stamford, NY and lived in Gilboa, NY until she graduated from Gilboa-Conesville Central School. She later moved with her husband to Honeoye, NY then to Thurman, NY and settled in Hebron, NY in 1987. Dorothy retired after working for 19 years as a Teacher’s Aide at Salem Central School. She was very creative and her interests included crafting, embroidery, ceramics, cosmetology and cake decorating. She was renowned for and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for many of the weddings, birthdays and other special events in the Salem area. She also enjoyed fishing and ice fishing.

Dorothy will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving wife, doting mother and grandmother and a compassionate friend. She touched many lives with her generosity and concern for others.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Werner; two daughters, Michelle Schwab of Boston, MA and Amanda Schwab of Salem, NY; two grandchildren, Alyssa MacDonald and Kaileigh Schwab; a sister, Amy Cudemo of Gilboa, NY and a brother, Joseph Gustin, Jr. of Prattsville, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Melda Gustin and a brother, Kenneth Gustin.

As per her wishes, a small gathering of friends and family will be held. The memorial gathering will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY. All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

