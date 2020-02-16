Dorothy Marie “Melody” Newman-Carter
April 25, 1945 — Feb. 13, 2020

GREENWICH — Dorothy Marie “Melody” Newman-Carter, 74, formerly of Greenwich, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Saratoga Springs where she resided for the last three weeks.

She was born April 25, 1945 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Cecil Greene Sr. and Dorothy Lake Greene.

Melody graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy and earned her associate’s degree from Dale Carnegie College.

Melody was a professional dancer for 15 years in Boston, Massachusetts and then worked at the Pied Piper Restaurant as a waitress in Allentown, Pennsylvania. When she moved back to New York, she worked for the New York State Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities as a Developmental Aid until she retired after 20 years of service.

Melody was very religious and was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich. She looked forward to playing Bingo each week at the Middle Falls Fire House and loved reading, playing Scrabble and Skip-O.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings.

Melody is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Ron) Carter Shultes of Saratoga Springs and Dorothy (Steven) Lappie of Chicopee, Massachusetts; her siblings, Rusty Raymer of Rochester, Mary Crosby of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jacqueline Carney of Salem. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Johnathan Dimick, Robert Dimick, Michael Lappie, Michelle Lappie, Tanya Gamelli; and four great-grandchildren. Melody was very close to her three friends, Lona Cole, Linda Knox and Dina Cross.

A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph’s Church, 36 Bleecker St., Greenwich.

Memorial contributions in memory of Melody may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

Service information

Feb 20
Memorial Mass
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM
St. Joseph's Church
36 Bleecker Street
Greenwich, NY 12834
