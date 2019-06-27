{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Mae (Norton) DiResta

April 23, 1927 — June 25, 2019

WHITEHALL — Dorothy Mae (Norton) DiResta, 92, of Rock Avenue went in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday June 25, 2019.

She was born on April 23, 1927 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late Ralph Norton and Gladys Busteed Godfrey.

Dorothy started her work career at the age of 17 at the Whitehall Silk Mill and later was employed at EB Metals in Whitehall. After her retirement, Dorothy worked part-time at the Skenesborough Museum. She was also a volunteer, working Friday night bingo at the Whitehall Elks Lodge. She and her husband Jimmy planned many bus trips through the Elks. Dorothy became a volunteer at the Skene Manor and helped there for 20 years, and made many close friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, James V. DiResta; and a grandson, Timothy J. DiResta.

Survivors include her two sons, Jay DiResta and Donald DiResta and his wife, Tina; a sister, Pat Kilmer and her husband, George; a brother, George (Jigger) Godfrey; grandchildren, Kristyna DiResta, Angie (Jarod) Varney, Tonya (Bill) Varney, Justin (Alexis) Bombard, Julie (Andre) Hagadorn, Jackie (Evan) Raino and Katlian Barrant; and several great-grandchildren, Vincent and Caleb, Jayce and Amilia, Lucas, Constance, Colm, Alec and Ean, Anastasia and Andre; and a loving and caring friend, Lorraine Bowen.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice, especially Stacy for her great care and help in the difficult times.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday June 28, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the funeral home; committal will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

The family has suggested that Contribution’s in Dorothy’s name may be sent to the Skene Manor, 8 Potters Drive, Whitehall, NY 12887.

A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the burial at the Skene Manor.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dorothy Mae (Norton) DiResta
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments