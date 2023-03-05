March 22, 1926—Feb. 26, 2023

SARASOTA, FL — Dorothy Mae Moloney, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Feb. 26, 2023 at the age of 96. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 22, 1926.

Dorothy was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School in South Glens Falls, NY.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Howard I. Mumme and Evelyn D. Perry; her husband, Francis J. Moloney; her sister, Patricia A. Sidnell and brother-in-law, Norman A. Sidnell.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen E. Jones (Damon); grandchildren: Raymond C. Jones (Danielle) and Laura A. Adams (Christopher); and great-grandson, Chase R. Adams.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, NY, on a warm and sunny day in 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pines of Sarasota, https://pinesofsarasota.org.

