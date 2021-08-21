May 7, 1924—Aug. 20, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Dorothy M. Hickey, 97, formerly of LaRose Gardens, went into the arms of the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Born May 7, 1924 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Stark) Ladde.

She was a 1943 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and then attended John A. Davis Bible School in Johnson City, NY for two years.

Dorothy worked for the Glens Falls Insurance Company and then started her career at Sears Roebuck in Queensbury, where she was a saleslady for many years. Dorothy then moved to the catalog department at Sears, before her retirement in 1989. She was very proud to have been involved with the American Cancer Society in their Glens Falls office until 2004. While at the Cancer Society, she assisted in the Green Thumb Program.

Dorothy’s faith was very important to her. While a member of the Kingsbury Wesleyan Church she loved singing as a soloist in the church choir.