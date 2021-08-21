May 7, 1924—Aug. 20, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Dorothy M. Hickey, 97, formerly of LaRose Gardens, went into the arms of the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Born May 7, 1924 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Stark) Ladde.
She was a 1943 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and then attended John A. Davis Bible School in Johnson City, NY for two years.
Dorothy worked for the Glens Falls Insurance Company and then started her career at Sears Roebuck in Queensbury, where she was a saleslady for many years. Dorothy then moved to the catalog department at Sears, before her retirement in 1989. She was very proud to have been involved with the American Cancer Society in their Glens Falls office until 2004. While at the Cancer Society, she assisted in the Green Thumb Program.
Dorothy’s faith was very important to her. While a member of the Kingsbury Wesleyan Church she loved singing as a soloist in the church choir.
Her enjoyments included tending to her flower gardens and visiting with her friends. The center of her life was her family. Dorothy could be found cheating while playing cards with her grandchildren and taking long delightful rides in the country with her family. She was known to have a sweet tooth, always having cookies in the jar, ready to give out and a bowl of ice cream ready to devour.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her ex-husband, Joseph Hickey; her infant son, Philip Joseph Hickey; and a brother, George Ladde; her niece, Melissa McCane; and her nephew, Daniel Ladd, Sr..
She is survived by one daughter, Valerie Maille of Queensbury; four granddaughters: Joal Duffin and her husband, Larry of NC, Diane Maille and her partner, James DeLoatch of South Glens Falls, Isabella Kennedy of Queensbury and Marjorie Maille of Glens Falls; her great grandchildren: Michael A. Myers, Jr., Ashleigh Mason, Derrik Mason, Jeremiah Thomas, Brianna Brooks, Trinity Brooks, Eli Maille-Cook, Grace Payton and Riley Mattison; two great great grandchildren: Jamison and Rosalie; two nieces; Sue Wilder and her husband, Ernie and Melody White and her husband, John; and many great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hour at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Loren Gage, officiating.
Burial will follow at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’ Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.