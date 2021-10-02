Feb. 18, 1922—Sept. 30, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Dorothy (Lemery) Crowley, 99, of Crowley Road, passed away at her home on September 30, 2021.

Born on February 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Demers) Lemery.

Dorothy graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1940. Four years later, she married Joseph D. Crowley. He died on March 11, 1996, after 51 years of marriage.

Dorothy was past member of the Washington County Pony Association, where she was Treasurer for 25 years. Also, for several years, she worked with Hospice.

Her enjoyments included reading, traveling and going to basket raffles.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her five brothers: Buck, Harold, Whitey, Irving and Lester and her three sisters: Julia, Jane and Barbara and her grandson-in-law, Mark Orlosky.