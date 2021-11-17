June 7, 1926—Nov. 9, 2021
FORT EDWARDS — Dorothy L. Gordon, age 95, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on November 9, 2021.
Dorothy was born on June 7, 1926, in Cumberland, MD the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Fletchinger) Leidinger.
Prior to retiring she worked for the State of New Jersey.
Dot was a kind, quiet woman who had a strong Catholic faith. She enjoyed gardening and working outdoors. Her indoor pleasures were reading and watching television. She enjoyed traveling with Elison. Family gatherings were her happiest moments and some of the last left for her to enjoy as her sight began failing.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, a daughter Paulette Zettlemoyer, a brother Raymond Leidinger, a sister Virginia Brown and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was loved and will be missed beyond measure by her husband Elison Gordon. Blessed for having had her as a mother are her children: John G. (Patricia) Filler of Warner Robbins, GA; two daughters: Mary L. Fox of North Granville, NY and Frances I. (Steven) Weidman of Kenosha, WI. She counted among her blessings her six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 166 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 with Rev. Thomas Babiuch on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be on the same day at 2:30 PM at Gerald B. H. Solomon Cemetery at 26 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY.
The family wishes to thank the Glen Falls Association for the Blind for all their care during the time Dorothy was losing her sight. They transported her to numerous appts. and helped her immeasurably. They would also like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Glens Falls Hospital Tower 3 for the exceptional, gentle and compassionate care shown to Dot right up to and after her death.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Glen Falls Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Inc., 144 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 166 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
