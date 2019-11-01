March 4, 1924 — Oct. 30, 2019
LAKE LUZERNE — Dorothy L. “Dot” Atwell, 95, of Terrace Drive Ext., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 4, 1924 in Conklingville, she was the daughter of the late Ornie and Mary (Aldrich) Swears.
Dot attended Corinth High School.
She married John H. Atwell on June 27, 1943 in Corinth and the couple resided in Greenfield Center for many years. He passed away March 13, 1986, following 42 years of marriage.
Dot was first employed as a seamstress at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth for several years and then worked at the Stewarts Plant in Greenfield Center for several years and also worked for the Dake families.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth for many years and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She also was a life member of the Greenfield Center Fire Auxiliary and assistant clerk for the Town of Greenfield for several years.
Dot enjoyed her flower gardens, crafts, her church family and especially enjoyed her time spent with her family.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one infant daughter, Mary Cheryl Atwell; and one grandson, Aaron Cleveland.
Survivors include three children, Jackie Atwell (Terri) of Greenfield Center, Judy Cleveland (Kenneth) of Greenfield Center and Diane Wirtemburg (Dane) of Monument, Colorado; five grandchildren, Allison Atwell of Rochester, Jessica Atwell of Saratoga Springs, Michael Cleveland (Shari) of Ashland City, Tennessee, Christopher Wirtemburg (Patricia) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Richard Wirtemburg of Albuquerque, New Mexico; 10 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Patrick, Alec, Derek, Adam, Dylan, Tyler, Larissa, Samantha and Ashleigh; three great-great-grandchildren, Saxon, Jude and Daniel.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with the Rev. Jason Proctor, officiating.
Burial will be in Corinth Rural Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Dot during her stay.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.