PORTER CORNERS — Dorothy L. Clarke, 74, of Route 9N, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home following a short illness.

Born on Dec. 16, 1945 in Yonkers, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Louise (McKeown) Clarke.

Dorothy graduated from Gorton High School in Yonkers and from the Cochran School of Nursing in 1966 obtaining her degree as a registered nurse. She then graduated from Mercy College with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

She worked more than 30 years in various nursing fields until her retirement, and then moved to the Saratoga area more than 20 years ago to be closer to her family.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling, crafts, music (especially the Rolling Stones), and her animals. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother-in-law, Joseph Grono. Survivors include two siblings, Donald W. Clarke of Saugerties and Ruth E. Grono of Malta; six nieces, Cindy Clarke of Saugerties, Wendy Every of Virginia, Kathy Germain (Michael) of Kingston, Maureen Tagliafierro (Michael) of Porter Corners, Kellie Dickie (Tim) of Schuylerville, and Colleen Mager (Stephen) of Hudson Falls; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.