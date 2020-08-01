Dec. 16, 1945 — July 27,2020
PORTER CORNERS — Dorothy L. Clarke, 74, of Route 9N, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home following a short illness.
Born on Dec. 16, 1945 in Yonkers, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Louise (McKeown) Clarke.
Dorothy graduated from Gorton High School in Yonkers and from the Cochran School of Nursing in 1966 obtaining her degree as a registered nurse. She then graduated from Mercy College with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
She worked more than 30 years in various nursing fields until her retirement, and then moved to the Saratoga area more than 20 years ago to be closer to her family.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling, crafts, music (especially the Rolling Stones), and her animals. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother-in-law, Joseph Grono. Survivors include two siblings, Donald W. Clarke of Saugerties and Ruth E. Grono of Malta; six nieces, Cindy Clarke of Saugerties, Wendy Every of Virginia, Kathy Germain (Michael) of Kingston, Maureen Tagliafierro (Michael) of Porter Corners, Kellie Dickie (Tim) of Schuylerville, and Colleen Mager (Stephen) of Hudson Falls; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.