March 4, 1945 — Jan. 26, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Dorothy L. Bennett, 74, a resident of Queensbury passed away following a short illness at the Glens Falls Center with her family by her side.
She was born on March 4, 1945 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Robert Kimball and Roberta (Wood) Cifone.
Prior to her retirement, Dorothy worked as a medical secretary at the Glens Falls Hospital and for several doctors in the Glens Falls area. She enjoyed cross stitch, crafts, family vacations and spending time with her family and friends
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey Bennett of Texas, Lynn (Darren) McKinney of South Glens Falls, Michael (Karen) Bennett of Connecticut; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; her sister, Catherine Webb of South Glens Falls; her brother, Robert (Martha) Kimball of Alaska; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the Family.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
Spring burial will take place at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
