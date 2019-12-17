July 25, 1934 — Dec. 12, 2019

CORINTH — Dorothy L. Allen, 85, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 25, 1934 in Town of Day, she was the daughter of the late Abe and Anna (Scoville) Ovitt.

Dorothy married LeRoy E. Allen in the Town of Day. The couple resided in Corinth for many years until his passing on Oct. 13, 1988.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She enjoyed bingo, dancing, and being with her family and friends.

Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by four children, Steven Allen, Dottie Allen, Betty Allen, and Toby Monroe Sr.; eight siblings, Ethel Brower, Elsie Higgins, Thurland Ovitt, Betty Iva, Frederick Henry, Jefferey Allen, Harvey Allen Jr., and John Allen.