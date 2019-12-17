July 25, 1934 — Dec. 12, 2019
CORINTH — Dorothy L. Allen, 85, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 25, 1934 in Town of Day, she was the daughter of the late Abe and Anna (Scoville) Ovitt.
Dorothy married LeRoy E. Allen in the Town of Day. The couple resided in Corinth for many years until his passing on Oct. 13, 1988.
You have free articles remaining.
She enjoyed bingo, dancing, and being with her family and friends.
Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by four children, Steven Allen, Dottie Allen, Betty Allen, and Toby Monroe Sr.; eight siblings, Ethel Brower, Elsie Higgins, Thurland Ovitt, Betty Iva, Frederick Henry, Jefferey Allen, Harvey Allen Jr., and John Allen.
Survivors include seven children, Daisy VanGuilder (Gene) of Whitehall, Sonny Allen of Fort Edward, Jean Allen (Bruce Kwak) of Glenville, Sheila Monroe of Hudson Falls, Butch Allen (Sherri Baker) of Corinth, Christopher Allen of Albany, and Marylou Allen of Saratoga Springs; 25 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Abraham Ovitt Jr. (Lola), Margaret Green (Fred), John Ovitt (Maggie), Oscar Ovitt (Angie), James Ovitt (Sandy), Roger Ovitt (Sue), MaryJane Bovee, Larry Allen, Kathy Allen (Dan), Jackie Howe (Cliff), and Wallace Allen Sr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec, 18, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Dorothy during her illness.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.