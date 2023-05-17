July 27, 1939—May 14, 2023

WHITEHALL — Dorothy Jean “Dot” Wescott, 83, passed away with comfort and peace on May 14 2023 after a resilient battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Dot was born July 27, 1939 in Sharron, CT to the late William and Marion Andrus. As a child the family moved to Fair Haven, VT. Dot graduated from Fair Haven High School.

She married Dave Wescott, Sr. on Feb. 21, 1959, they resided in Whitehall, NY where they raised their three children. They were happily married for 36 years before his passing in 1995.

Dot was employed by Native Textiles after graduation and then began her career as a waitress at The Somewhere Restaurant in Fair Haven, VT for many years, as well as several other local establishments.

She enjoyed any and all family events, family meant the most to her. She loved going out to eat, weekly lunches with the girls, casino trips, and getting her nails done by her “favorite nail lady.” Dot also enjoyed car rides to get ice cream and her Monday night dates. Dot was always ready for a party with good friends/family and a Coors Light with a glass of ice.

Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters: Joyce and Shirley, brothers: Charles, Sonny and Bill, many beloved in-laws and special friends: Shirley and Bev.

Dot is survived by her three children: Kitty (Joey) Arquette, David (Jeannie) Wescott, and Scott (Heather) Wescott; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brock), Joseph (Jill), Brooklyn, Nea (Ian), and Josh; as well as her bonus grandchildren: Olivia, Ava, Cindy, Ronnie, and Robbin; great-grandchildren: Brocky, Jaidan, Emily, Chrissy, MacKinsleigh and Teaghan Dorothy; as well as her bonus great-grandchildren: Aiden, Alexis, Connor and Mason; siblings: Linda Jero, Debbie Charpentier, and Madge Youngs; in-laws, Robert and Geraldine Wescott; special friends, Aggie and Pat. As well as many very beloved nieces, nephews, dear friends and additional bonus great-grandchildren.

Friends may call upon the family from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A memorial service will follow calling hours conducted by Rev. Kevin Gebo. Burial will follow immediately after the service in the OLA Cemetery.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to Nancy, Dr. Sharma, Saratoga Hospital D-1, Skenesborough Rescue Squad, The Community Hospice and Fort Hudson Homecare/Nursing Center G-wing and administration. An additional special thank you to Sheri and Marc, Jeff and Pam.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following: Ronald McDonald House, Skenesborough Rescue Squad, The Community Hospice of Saratoga, or Fort Hudson Health Systems.