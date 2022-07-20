Oct. 29, 1924—July 18, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Dorothy “Jean” (Carroll) Hoffman, 97, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Glens Falls Center.

Jean was born Oct. 29, 1924, in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Timothy and Maude (Goodness) Carroll.

She attended Glens Falls High School and on March 27, 1946, she married Hamilton K. “Ham” Hoffman in the Glens Falls Episcopal Church.

Jean loved music and sang on several radio shows. She was always dressed to the nines and loved dancing at Cosmopolitan Club at the Queensbury Hotel in the ‘60s. She enjoyed traveling to Germany, Hawaii and California, was an excellent storyteller, loved sharing the history of the family and loved her dogs very much. Jean was very generous and one never left her house empty-handed but her greatest love was spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Hamilton Hoffman; her daughter, Mary Jean Hoffman Edwards her sisters, Vivian Norton and Geneva Bailey and her brother, Robert Carroll, predeceased her.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Judith (Robert) Fortini; grandchildren: Charles (Amy) Edwards, Brendon Dier, Benjamin Dier, Joseph Ilardi, Christine (Michael) Thorne, Rachel (Jeffrey) Valk, Sarah (Nicholas) Rowell; her Alabama grandchildren: Don, Bryan, Gay and Ina; her great-grandchildren: Hollie and Scarlotte Thorne, Wyatt and (one on the way) Emmett Valk; nephews: Robert Backus, Jeffrey Backus, Timothy Bailey and Robert Carroll; nieces: Sharon Shappy, Barbara McBride, and Robin Richardson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews on the Hoffman side of the family.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

In keeping with her love of Ireland she would want to share this poem she wrote:

Somewhere in Ireland there’s a piece of my heart

Somewhere in Ireland there’s a piece of my heart. It has been there forever alone and apart. Perhaps it’s in Shannon or maybe Kildare; There’s a voice in my memory that is calling me there. Tho not in this lifetime I will see it — it seems. It will always be there if only in dreams. But someday in Ireland my soul shall pass through; I will find that dear place, and my dreams will come true.

