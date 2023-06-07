Dec. 23, 1928—May 30, 2023

GRANVILLE — Dorothy Jean Baker, age 94, passed away on May 30, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 23, 1928, in Hebron, NY the daughter of the late Lawrence and Zoa (Smith) Hoyt.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Henry Baker, and together they had four children: Bill, Rick, Kathy, and Chip. She was a stay-at-home mom, and over the years she babysat for family, friends and neighbors.

Dorothy’s hobbies included word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and bird watching. She particularly enjoyed feeding the birds and seeing her favorites show up at the bird feeder daily. Dorothy was also known for her amazing crocheting skills and many were gifted with her beautiful doilies.

Dorothy never drove, so looked forward to her weekly shopping trip with her sons which she always hoped would turn into a lunch date. She was very disciplined and wrote daily in a journal, which her family will now enjoy. She lived alone, independently, until she became ill and entered the hospital. She loved giving and receiving hugs. Every visit ended with an “I love you.”

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Henry, her daughter, Kathy (Patrick) Casey, her parents, Lawrence and Zoa (Smith) Hoyt, and her 11 siblings: Clarence, Ralph, Kenneth, Donald and Roger Hoyt, Alice Fogg, Mary Tanner, Betty Harrington, Rena Holcomb, Shirley Sanford, Hazel Entholt.

Dorothy is survived and will be missed by her children: William (Helene), Richard (Julie) and Clarence “Chip” (Jodie). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Heather, Buffy, Billy, Ricky, Amber, Logan, Dyana, Matthew, Melinda, Cody, and Jesse. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and reception will take place at the Hartford Fire House, 8118 NY 40, Hartford, NY 12838 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Reception from 5-8 p.m. and will include a short memorial service at 6 p.m. Her burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Hartford Fire Department. PO Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838.

