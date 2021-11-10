June 20, 1941—Nov. 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Dorothy H. Poette, 80, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, with loved ones by her side.

Born June 20, 1941, in Attleboro Falls, MA, she was the daughter of Herbert Hyde and Alice Whittemore.

Dorothy earned her Associate’s Degree. She married David E. Poette, Sr.

Some of her enjoyments in life included painting, going to the gym with friends, going out to lunch, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the YMCA and volunteered at Glens Falls Hospital, the Hyde Museum, and Lending Hearts and Hands. She also supported 4S4Life and the local Indian School.

Our beloved and precious mother, Dorothy devoted herself to her family and their well-being. Dorothy was always giving of herself to her daughters, stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and husband, and was always happy to do so. They say ordinary people have extraordinary love and as we come to celebrate her life, we, who were close to her, thrived happily on her selfless love. The world lost an amazing light and nothing we could write can compare to the irreplaceable presence she touched us with and how she loved unconditionally with her heart, therefore she will never leave our hearts.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, David E. Poette, Sr.; and her brother, Herbert T. Whittemore.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Laura Fogg (Shane), Melody Casey (Ryan), and Cheryl Poette (Allen); stepchildren: David Poette, Jr., Linda Melendez (Gabe), and Barbara Poette; grandchildren: Ashlee T. Mahoney (Kyle), Joshua Fogg, Kiera Fogg, Stefan Poette, and Dylan Dingman; great-grandchildren: Landon and Olivia Mahoney and Angelo Rodrigues; nieces: Susan Whittemore and Bonnie Whittemore; nephew, Herbert Whittemore; puppy, Lilly; and cats: Mitts and Sweetie.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A gathering will follow at Dorothy’s home.

There will be no memorial service or burial.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice and Susan Whittemore for coming back to NY to help her aunt.

In loving memory of Dorothy, contributions may be made to Glens Falls Hospital Oncology, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.