Dorothy H. (Bishop) Wilkins

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dorothy H. (Bishop) Wilkins born January 16, 1938, in Saratoga Springs, passed away in Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren on August 15. Dorothy lived in Saratoga Springs her entire life. Born to Helen and Nelson Bishop, a family of nine children. She fell in love with her best friend’s brother who later became her husband of 52 years. Dorothy retired from Saratoga hospital after 20 years plus of service. After retiring, Dorothy performed home health care part time, then enjoyed staying at home to take care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed bingo, shopping and garage sailing with her sisters and daughters. Her favorite pastime was having large family cookouts with relatives. After her husband, Larry, passed, Dorothy had the support of her large family. Dorothy is survived by her sisters: Joan Bishop, Florence Bishop, Beulah Gilroy; and her children: Larry (Autumn), Harry (Linda), Dave (Michelle), Starr Iula (Christopher), Dottie Smith (Andy), Joe (Lisa), Belinda Colson (Jay); 20 plus grandchildren; 20 plus great-grandchildren; 15 plus great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, August 23, from 10:30-12:30 p.m. at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, a memorial service will begin at 12:30,

Burial next to her husband, Larry, will follow the service at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY.

