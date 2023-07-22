June 23, 1946—June 26, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Dorothy Guitar-Valastro, “Dot”, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital. She was born on June 23, 1946, in Granville, NY, daughter of Romaine “Jud” and Dorothy Smith (Ballard).

Dot graduated from Granville High School. She held a position as Bookkeeper at the Grand Union in Whitehall for over 30 years. In that job she met so many wonderful lifelong friends. Dot was an avid cat lover, she had several of her own and was always setting out food for strays. She loved listening to karaoke, weekly trivia at the Railyard Restaurant, and helping with senior lunches at the American Legion.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Dominic Valastro and her grandson, Greg Parker.

Surviving Dot are daughters: Lisa McMurry (Dan) of Poultney, VT, and Penny Potvin (Bill) of Inman, SC; sons: Jeffrey Parker (Lynda) of Fort Edward, NY, and Daniel Guitar (Lacey Ray) of Murfreesboro, TN; stepchildren: Richard Valastro (Machilko) of New Port Richie, FL, Cynthia Terry (Mark) of Whitehall, NY, Donna Williams of Suffolk, VA, Kim Brown (Jim) of Dresden, NY and Kevin Guitar of Powell, OH; grandchildren: Kayla McMurry of Poultney, VT, Billy Potvin (Tela) of Inman, SC, Nicholas Potvin (Danielle) of Lexington, SC, Kyle Potvin (Chelsea) of Spartanburg, SC, Ashley Parker of Hudson Falls, NY, Michael Parker (Nikita) of Queensbury, NY, Matt Parker of Glens Falls, NY; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; siblings: Pauline Blair (Joe) of Poultney, VT, Irene Whitney (Mark) of Granville, NY.

There will not be any calling hours. A graveside service at will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Half Time Bar and Grill in South Glens Falls, NY.

Dot’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at