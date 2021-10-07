Dorothy Gail (Walker) Quigan

As RV snowbirds, Dorothy and Don spent winters in the south until they became full-timers, traveling the United States extensively before settling in Casa Grande, AZ. After Don passed away, Dorothy returned to northern New York, where she lived out her remaining years.

An intuitive and compassionate mother, Dorothy was sensitive to the unique personalities of each of her children, often carving out time to take an individual child to Stewart’s for ice cream when she felt they needed extra attention or guidance. “Do you need to go to Stewart’s?” lovingly and jestfully became a family phrase when any member was thought to require a parental intervention.

Dorothy found the positive in difficult situations, and always encouraged her children to show compassion for those less fortunate. She appreciated the beauty in nature and cared about living creatures, often leaving spider webs in and outside of the house undisturbed.

A life-long learner, Dorothy had many interests, including all things in nature. She gardened, maintaining an indoor red worm composting system, studied geology, taught herself Spanish and, while in her 80s, pursued her desire to study and understand quantum physics.