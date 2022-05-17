June 16, 1941—May 15, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Dorothy G. “Dot” Harrington, 80, passed away after a brief battle with pericardial mesothelioma on Sunday, May 15, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Born June 16, 1941, in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Blanche (Wilcox) Richardson.

Dot was a graduate of Queensbury High School. She later worked at her family’s grocery store (Richardson’s) along with being a telephone operator for New York Bell. After the family store closed, she worked for Warren County as a Clerk in the Purchasing Department, until she retired in 2004.

She married David Harrington of Queensbury in 1960. They had been together since the 9th grade. After retirement, she and Dave became snowbirds and spent their winters in Webster, FL with numerous friends.

Dot enjoyed her family more than anything. They all spent time together camping, biking, kayaking. She loved to read and was an avid bird watcher. Nothing made Dot happier then having family celebrations at their home on the river. Dot also loved to travel near and far.

She was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers (over 25 years) and was an avid volunteer for the Adirondack Runners for over 20 years.

In addition to her parents, Dot was predeceased by her brother Dave and his wife Rose Richardson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, David Harrington, Sr.; her children: Dawn (Brian) Howk and David (Nora) Harrington, Jr.; her grandchildren: Ben (Michaela) Harrington, Matthew (Jennie) Howk, Athena and Natalie Howk; her great-grandchildren: Hailey Harrington, David Harrington and Jackson Howk; her sister, Diane Manley; her brother, Jim Richardson; she had a special connection with her nephew Curt (Robin) Harrington; along with their daughters: Brooke (Pete) Castine, Jenni (Joe) Porto; and their children.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 1:00 to 12:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage Bates, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road in Queensbury.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Paul Filion, Dr. Christopher Mason at Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. Hilton Hosannah at Albany Medical Center, and the nurses in the Cardiac Care Unit at Albany Medical Center.

In loving memory of Dot contributions may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.