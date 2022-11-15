Dorothy Frost

Sept. 8, 1928—Nov. 13, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Dorothy was born in Newton, MA on September 8, 1928. She died on November 13, 2022, at the proud age of 94. She grew up in Phelps, NY where she graduated high school as valedictorian of her class and went on to attend Skidmore College, graduating in 1950 with a teaching degree. She met her future husband, Sam Frost, at Skidmore who was in the first group of veterans from WWII allowed to attend the traditionally all-female college.

Dorothy lived her adult life in Lake George Village, owning several businesses including the Tee Pee Trading Post, the Thunderbird Shop, Indian Village, and the Tom Tom Shop. She was a consummate businesswoman, meticulous in her bookkeeping. If there was a penny off, she would find it.

She was also a fierce advocate for public education, serving on the Lake George Board of Education for many years as well as the BOCES Board of Education and was honored to be Citizen of the Year in Lake George Village in 1990. She loved morning walks in the village, playing early bird golf with Helen and traveling with her friends Joan and Mary.

She had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the Caldwell Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. She also loved to play the piano at home. “Moon River” was one of her favorites.

Dorothy has five children: Barbara Frost, Dorothy Muratori (Tom), Alice Lynch (Jack), Catherine Devlin (Tom) and Douglas Frost (Jennessa); she has 13 grandchildren: Bryan, Alex, Taj, Nick, Colin, Shannon, Maggie, Tommy, Quincy, Ian, Annie, Dougie and Deacon; she has five great-grandchildren: Mia, Mackenzie, Georgia, Decker, and Jade.

She loved spending time with her family around the pool and attending their school activities and sporting events.

Our family would like to say a special thank you to Nora for her loving friendship with mom.

There will be a memorial service at Caldwell Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. For those who wish to make a donation in Dorothy’s name may do so to the Lake George Scholarship Association.

Dorothy was a determined woman. She would proudly tell you she was a survivor. We hope she will be remembered for all these things but especially for her beautiful smile and infectious laughter. That was her “secret.”

We love you mom.

