November 26, 1934—August 13, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Dorothy Ellen VanGuilder, 88, of Cherry St., passed away after a long illness at her home with her daughter, Susan by her side on Aug. 13, 2023.

Born Nov. 26, 1934, in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Palmer and Mary H. Reynolds Palmer.

Dorothy was a housewife, and proud Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, the Glens Falls Seniors and Wii Bowling. She was also a longtime member of the Salvation Army in Glens Falls.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Harry VanGuilder, and one son, Clayton VanGuilder. She also was predeceased by five sisters, Gwendlyn, Geraldine, Elizabeth, Freda, and Mrytle, as well as four brothers, Clayton, Vernon, Donald, and Paul.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan VanGuilder; one son, Harry VanGuilder Jr (Terri); her grandchildren, Amanda, Danika, Daren, Tabetha, Zacharie, Keonna, Leaha, Amanda; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Estella Labarge, Pauline Palmer; two brothers, Ralph and David Palmer; also several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St. in Queensbury. A funeral service will immediately follow.

Burial will take place following the funeral service at Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville.

The family suggests in place of flowers, that all donations go to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 326, Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801.

A special thank you goes out to her sister Pauline, and niece, Irma Hamblin (Jeff), Cecelia Tanner, and High Peaks Hospice and all those that reached out in Dorothy’s time of need.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or to www.bakerfuneralhome.com.