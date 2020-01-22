Dorothy E. Scoville

Oct. 28, 1935 — Jan. 17, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Loving mother and grandmother, Dorothy Scoville, 84, of Queensbury, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Dorothy was born in Glens Falls, on Oct. 28, 1935 to Gertrude and Gerald Combs.
She married Louis H. Scoville in 1957 and together they had five children. Dorothy worked as a winder at General Electric in Fort Edward, where she worked for 25 years until retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, loved sitting on the front porch with her furry companion, Quincy, and always looked forward to visiting with her neighbors.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Jacqueline Fish and Helen Crumb; and her brother, Robert Combs and her twin brother, Donald Combs.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Brian) Lamos of Queensbury; and their son, Richard Wilkins; her daughter, Brenda (John) Scoville, and Brenda’s son, Justin; her sons, Robert Scoville and Daniel Scoville; and daughter, Patricia Harris. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special niece, Jenny (Paul) Lachance of Florida; along with several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Spring interment in Gansevoort Cemetery, Gansevoort will be scheduled for a future time.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
