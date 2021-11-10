Dorothy E. Robillard

June 17, 1924 - Oct. 31, 2021

OCALA, FL — Dorothy E. Robillard, 97, of Ocala, Florida formerly of Queensbury and Fort Edward, was called to the arms of our Lord on October 31, 2021, at Cate's Hospice House, Ocala.

She was born June 17, 1924, to Roland and Ethel Whittemore in Glens Falls. In 1944 she married her husband, Clifford, and they were together for 45 years until his death in 1989.

At age 8 she started studying the piano and played her first piano recital at age 10 in front of 300 people. She continued to play the rest of her life. At age 17 she started her working career at W. T. Grant in Glens Falls and retired from Continental Insurance Co. after 25 years. She graduated from Saint Mary's Academy in 1942.

She was a member of women's auxiliary VFW Post 6196 for many years and was installed as Senior Vice President in 1969.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers: Donald (Marge), Clifton (Judy); her sister, Shirley Delisle, her grandson, William Rea, and sister-in-law, Lillian (Tommy) McDonnell.

Survivors include her children: Carol Rea-Smith, Ronald (Sharon); three grandchildren; four great-children and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Saint Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.