Dorothy E. Maxam

Feb. 5, 1937 — May 4, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Maxam, 83, of Bowen Hill Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home following a brief illness with her loving family by her side.

Born February 5, 1937 in Diamond Point, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Bertha (Beswick) Ovitt.

She married Rodney Maxam on September 2, 1955 in Warrensburg. She worked at Robinson’s Laundromat and later at the Warrensburg Dress Factory, retiring as the Head Inspector.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, Rodney Maxam and siblings, Richard Ovitt, William Ovitt, and Eileen Annis.

She is survived by two siblings, Alice Hall of Stony Creek and Hollis Ovitt of Diamond Point, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the recent pandemic, there are no calling hours scheduled. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family.

