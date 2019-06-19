August 27, 1931 — June 17, 2019
ARGYLE — Dorothy E. (Liddle) Tripp, 87, of Coach Road, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Argyle on Aug. 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Edna (Foster) Liddle.
Dorothy attended Argyle Central School, and on September of 1948 married Stanley Tripp. Dorothy enjoyed being a stay at home mom, spending time with her family, cooking, canning and their Sunday picnics.
She was a life member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church and enjoyed family genealogy. She was an avid bell collector and was a member of The American Bell Association.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Marion Labosier, David Liddle, Marjorie Harke, Kenneth Liddle, Stanley Liddle, Florence Tripp and Ruth Dixon.
Left to cherish her memory besides her husband of 70 years include her children, Carolyn McClellan, Reggie Tripp, Tom Tripp (Beth), Peter Tripp, Roger Tripp, Philip Tripp (Beth) and Jeremy Tripp; her grandchildren, Heather Roberts (Jeff), Terry McClellan, Meagan Whitford, Nicole Wicks (Les), Abby Robichaud, Jennifer Cunningham (James), Erin Tripp (Drew), Nikki Wright, Kaitlin Tripp and Zack Tripp; her 10 great -grandchildren; her siblings, Betty Goodsell, Patsy Jeckel and Robert Liddle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. For online condolences and to view Dorothy’s Book of Memories, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at North Argyle Cemetery.
A reception will follow at the Argyle Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all her home caregivers.
Donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan St., Argyle NY 12809.
