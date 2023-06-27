May 10, 1938—June 8, 2023

Dorothy “Dottie” Stone was the third child born to Mary and Eustace H. Stone in Bronx, N.Y. on May 10, 1938. She left this earth to be with her loving family members who passed before her on June 8, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Mary Stone in 1976 and Eustace H. Stone in 1943, and loving brother, Eustace “Hugh” Stone on Sept. 21, 2008 and sister, Mildred Murphy on May 1, 2018.

Dottie leaves behind many who sadly mourn her death, including her brother, James (Jim) Stone, who always kept her life exciting, and sister-in-law, Pat Stone; her nieces and nephews are included in the many who she left behind: Vicki Roman-Lagunas (Jorge, deceased), Barbara Carlozzi (William “Bill”), Delia Pauley (Joseph), Patricia Bibby, Kerri Kivlan (Patrick McGlone), Kelly Stone (Daniel Martin), and James “Jimmy” Stone (Francesca). She has also so warmly touched the lives of great-nieces and nephews, including: Juan Pablo “JP” Roman-Lagunas, Patricia (Peach) Roman Hass, Kayla Carlozzi, Nichole Carlozzi, William “Billy” Carlozzi, Erin Pauley, Kelsey Pauley and Emily Pauley and Justin, Melissa “Minnie” and Sean Bibby.

We are blessed to know that Dottie will also be remembered by her great-great nieces and nephews, who love to hear the fun stories about her, including: Emma, Sebastian “Sebi”, Gabriel “Gabo”, Nicolas “Nico”, Jack, Owen, Gabrielle “Gabi”, Isabel “Izzi” and Ava.

We will all remember Aunt Dot because she was always fun, for her excellent deviled eggs, for how she enjoyed her occasional Bloody Marys, and how she loved to play cards! She will be terribly missed.

We will celebrate Dot’s life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Parish Center, 86 Riverside Dr., Chestertown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Saturday July 1, 2023 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with Rev. John O’Kane, Pastor.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.