1935—2023

Dorothy “Dottie” Kokoletsos, 88 years of age, passed after a prolonged illness on March 7, 2023 while at her family home and in the loving care of her immediate family.

Dorothy was of Irish-German descent, which gave birth to her spark, wit, determination and sense of humor. Born in Elmira, N.Y. in 1935, she was the fifth child of seven born to the late Frances T. Woods and Mildred (Rank) Woods. Once she graduated from Catholic High in Elmira in 1953, she never looked back.

She began her working career as a secretary at Westinghouse Corp. in Elmira, NY. Dottie had four children by her first marriage. She is predeceased by two of her children, Kent Charles and Kris Wilson.

Dorothy advanced her career in Warren County, NY. She served for several years in a crucial position as the Warren County Administrator of Legal Aide. While in this position, she was awarded in 1998 the “Liberty Bell” Award by Warren County Bar Association. This award is given to a person who “has strengthened the American system of freedom and justice under law through their extraordinary contributions to the community.” She was then recognized for her work by Member of Assembly, Betty Little, by citation of the New York State Assembly for the “Liberty Bell” Award.

During these years of service and following her retirement in 1997, she and her husband, Jack , enjoyed traveling extensively in Europe, the Grecian Islands and the Caribbean. Winter vacations were enjoyed in Sarasota, FL. At home, she found joy in watching and caring for her family of bluebirds.

Dottie leaves her loving husband Jack; her children: Kimberly (James) Hans of Loudonville, NY and Kevin Charles of Schuylerville, NY; and Jack’s children: Robin (Rodney) Herrington, JoAnn Kokoletsos, Jane (Matt) Bruce, and Michael (Tammy) Kokoletsos.

She also leaves her loved and extended family including her brother, Tom (Mary) Woods of Roanoke, VA; and sister, Carol (Dean) Siler of OK. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchild: Stephen (Tatiana) Moore of Austin, TX, Joshua and Jessica Charles of VT; and great-grandson, Gavin Moore.

The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Suzanne Blood, Sean Campanie, FNP, of Hudson Headwater Health Network; nurses: Lisa Bolton and Pattie Romankol of High Peaks Hospice; and Home Health Aide, Teresa Weaver of Neighbors NY Home Health for their medical service, care and compassion provided to our mother and wife.

Graveside services will be observed at 1 p.m. on March 20, 2023 (coincidentally on the anniversary of Dorothy’s birth and wedding dates) at the Pineview Cemetery located at 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. Friends and acquaintances are welcome.

Donations to High Peaks Hospice would be a worthy consideration for Dorothy’s memory by those who wish.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.