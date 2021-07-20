Oct. 27, 1935—July 15, 2021

GRANVILLE — Dorothy “Dottie” Hammond passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021. Dorothy was born on October 27, 1935, in Rochester, NY the daughter of Edwin and Julia (Winterhalter) Mueller. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings: Edward, Richard, and Kathleen Cirre.

Shortly after graduation from her Catholic High School at Our Lady of Mercy in Rochester, NY Dottie traveled to the Lake George area where she fell in love with the Adirondacks. She worked at various jobs before retiring to her Hatch Hill Home. There she spent her day’s basking in the sun reading and her evenings mesmerized by the spectacular sunsets.

Dottie always dreamed of having “at least” 10 children but when marriage didn’t suit her lifestyle, she began adopting every stray animal that appeared at her home. Dottie did find a little family solace when she befriended Michael and Debra Pauquette and was invited to become part of their extended family.