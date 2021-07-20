 Skip to main content
Dorothy "Dottie" Hammond
Dorothy "Dottie" Hammond

Dorothy "Dottie" Hammond

Oct. 27, 1935—July 15, 2021

GRANVILLE — Dorothy “Dottie” Hammond passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021. Dorothy was born on October 27, 1935, in Rochester, NY the daughter of Edwin and Julia (Winterhalter) Mueller. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings: Edward, Richard, and Kathleen Cirre.

Shortly after graduation from her Catholic High School at Our Lady of Mercy in Rochester, NY Dottie traveled to the Lake George area where she fell in love with the Adirondacks. She worked at various jobs before retiring to her Hatch Hill Home. There she spent her day’s basking in the sun reading and her evenings mesmerized by the spectacular sunsets.

Dottie always dreamed of having “at least” 10 children but when marriage didn’t suit her lifestyle, she began adopting every stray animal that appeared at her home. Dottie did find a little family solace when she befriended Michael and Debra Pauquette and was invited to become part of their extended family.

Dottie’s last couple of years were spent living at Holbrook Adult Home in Granville, NY. Many thanks to the staff and residents there who welcomed her as “family” and truly helped make her “big family” dreams come true. Dottie can best be described by her high school yearbook quote: “Fun-lover……a mischievous twinkle in her eyes…..casual, easy friendship…..avidly interested in things…..brightens a dull day with her corny jokes”…..that’s Dorothy.

Donations in her name can be made to Kat’s Purrfect Pals Inc., 17 Dawson Lane, Clifton Park, NY 12065.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery, Depot Street, Middle Granville, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY.

