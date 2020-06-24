Dorothy “Dottie” Ellen (Adams) Schonefeld
March 22, 1936 — June 15, 2020

Dorothy “Dottie” Ellen (Adams) Schonefeld

March 22, 1936 — June 15, 2020

KISSIMMEE, FL — Dorothy “Dottie” Ellen (Adams) Schonefeld, 84 passed away on June 15, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. Dottie was born on March 22, 1936 in Saratoga Springs, to the late Reverend H. Borden Adams and Constance Van Vliet. She was a proud military spouse, mom, teacher, volunteer, mentor, friend and tutu (grandmother) embodied the ethic “service before self.” Her home was always open to anyone who needed an ear, a hand, or a good meal.

Dottie is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years James; son, John Schonefeld; daughter, Connie (Tim) Bezanson; granddaughter, Kaye; cousin, Barbara Kelley, and many nieces and nephews. She is now reunited with her grandson James Scott Bezanson, granddog Nakita, and her parents.

On June 27, 2020, family and friends will gather at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee for viewing at 12:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 1:30 p.m. An interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Dottie’s memory can be made to the Holy Redeemer Catholic School.

The Schonefeld family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.

