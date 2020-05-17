× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 16, 1928 — May 6, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS/GLENS FALLS—Dorothy “Dottie” Cowles Rouillard, 91, formerly of East Avenue in Saratoga Springs and of Horicon Avenue in Glens Falls, lost her battle against COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.

The daughter of the late Christine (Bolstetter) and Henry West Cowles, Dottie was born on June 16, 1928 in Glens Falls, New York, where she enjoyed a wonderful childhood and attended Glens Falls Schools. She graduated from Colby Junior College in New London, New Hampshire.

Dottie dearly loved her family, friends and community. She was a member of The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital and also delivered Meals on Wheels. She was deeply caring and compassionate while at the same time a fun-loving rascal, hence her nickname “Hot Dot, Red Hot Cowles.”

Dottie was an avid pianist (who enjoyed harmonizing with her husband Paul), swimmer, bowler, tennis player and golfer and enjoyed many happy occasions at both the Saratoga Golf & Polo Club and the Glens Falls Country Club. She also loved to dance and kiddingly referred to Saturday as “tight shoe night.” She had a terrific sense of humor.