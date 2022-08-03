Jan. 25, 1938—Aug. 1, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dorothy “Dot” “Peewee” Mae Wildey Brayman Tanner, 84, of South Glens Falls, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Born January 25, 1938, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Evelyn (Holden) Wildey.

Dot attended Hudson Falls High School.

On September 8, 1957, she married her first husband, Stephen Brayman. He passed away September 18, 1978. On April 6, 1979, she married her second husband, Wayne H. Tanner who passed away on August 18, 2013. Throughout her life, Dot was a devoted housewife, taking care of her husband and nine children.

She was a member of the American Legion, Post 574, in Hudson Falls. She enjoyed attending Friday night bingo, where she socialized with her friends in the community. Dot also enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and cookouts while spending time with her family. She was a big Elvis Presley fan, enjoying his music and great country music. Dot loved her animals and held a special place in her heart for Miss Kitty and Wayno. She was always up for a trip with her friends and family to the casino, and never missed her favorite soap operas or “The Price is Right.”

Besides her parents and husbands, she was a predeceased by her daughter, Brenda Brayman, her son, Michael Brayman; two grandchildren, Crystal and Joseph Brayman; her sister, Marian Rourke; her brothers, Herbert “Sonny” Wildey, Jr. and Joseph Wildey; and her sons-in-law, James Smith and AJ Huntington, III.

Survivors include her children, Jim Brayman and his fiancee, Robin Renaud of Hudson Falls, Wanda Huntington of Fort Edward, Teresa (Burt) Kanaley of Hudson Falls, Stephen “Punkin” Brayman, Jr. of South Glens Falls, Nancy (Brian) Hunt of South Glens Falls, Rebecca (Daniel Hoffert) Smith of Argyle and Stephanie (Shane Rose) Floutin of South Glens Falls; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her siblings, Joan Ranson of Florida and Eileen Munger of Hudson Falls, and beloved by many others.

Friends may call Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Gansevoort Cemetery in Gansevoort.

All are welcome to a “bring a dish” reception on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 572, 72 Pearl Street in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 Rt. 9, Moreau, NY 12828.

