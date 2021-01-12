Dec. 8, 1926—Jan. 11, 2021
CORINTH – Dorothy “Dot” M. Clothier, 94, of County Route 24, passed away peacefully Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home.
Born on Dec. 8, 1926 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Earl Sr. and Anges (Shippee) Balcom.
Dorothy attended Corinth High School.
She married Ernest G. Clothier on July 17, 1948 and the couple resided in Corinth all their lives. He passed away March 3, 2010 following 61 years of marriage.
Dorothy was employed as a seamstress at the Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth for several years.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth for many years.
Dorothy enjoyed cooking, ice skating, bowling, dancing, card playing, being with her family, and caring for others whenever needed.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by three brothers, Earl “Chip” Balcom, Richard Balcom and Russell “Rusty” Balcom; and three sisters, Mary Balcom, Helen Woodcock and Lois Towers.
Survivors include three children: Steven Clothier (Laurie) of Corinth, Jeannie (Clothier) Carter (Gary) of Corinth and Michael Clothier (Donna) of Corinth; six grandchildren: Kiersten Peterson (Paul) of Whitman, MA, Stephanie Carota of Queensbury, Gretchen Morganstern (Tom) of Corinth, Steven Clothier II (Crystal) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Rachel McDermott (Travis) of Galway, and Nicholas Kopp of Schuylerville; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family at a later date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Doreen, Stephanie, Gretchen, Anna, Marcia, Donna, and Laurie for their loving and compassionate care given to Dot for many years.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Alzheimer Association at alz.org or the First Presbyterian Church, 199 Palmer Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
