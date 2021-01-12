Dec. 8, 1926—Jan. 11, 2021

CORINTH – Dorothy “Dot” M. Clothier, 94, of County Route 24, passed away peacefully Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home.

Born on Dec. 8, 1926 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Earl Sr. and Anges (Shippee) Balcom.

Dorothy attended Corinth High School.

She married Ernest G. Clothier on July 17, 1948 and the couple resided in Corinth all their lives. He passed away March 3, 2010 following 61 years of marriage.

Dorothy was employed as a seamstress at the Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth for several years.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth for many years.

Dorothy enjoyed cooking, ice skating, bowling, dancing, card playing, being with her family, and caring for others whenever needed.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by three brothers, Earl “Chip” Balcom, Richard Balcom and Russell “Rusty” Balcom; and three sisters, Mary Balcom, Helen Woodcock and Lois Towers.