Sept. 9, 1944—Sept. 10, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Dorothy (Dill) Wright, age 78, of Glens Falls, New York passed away on Sept. 10, 2022.

Born Sept. 9, 1944 in Ballymaleel, County Donegal, Ireland, Dorothy was the daughter of John and Kathleen Dill. In 1968, Dorothy emigrated from Ireland to the United States, to pursue her life goal of becoming a nurse.

Dorothy attended Vassar School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie, while working at her aunt and uncle’s store.

After graduating, Dorothy worked at Vassar Brothers Hospital, where she met her husband John Wright, of Beacon, NY. In 1980, they welcomed their only daughter together, Tara Thrasher (Wright) and shortly after, they moved to Ireland to care for Dorothy’s ailing father.

In 1989, the family was brought back to New York where Dorothy and John opened Donegal Manor Bed-and-Breakfast and Antique Shoppe in Warrensburg. Dorothy continued her nursing career with Warren County Public Health and private duty care for many years following.

In 2010, John passed away while they lived in Michigan. The year 2012 brought the birth of Dorothy’s beloved grandson, Connor John Thrasher.

Dorothy and family moved back to Warrensburg again where she later met her partner of eight years, Roger Carey of Niskayuna. Roger and Dorothy had a wonderful time together where they shared their passions for music, the Yankees, socializing, dancing, travel, the casinos, going to the movies, estate sale shopping, and above all — their families.

Through the years Dorothy was well known in the community through her service to the food pantry at the Warrensburg Presbyterian Church, service to the Warrensburg and Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, and working with the disadvantaged to find housing.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents John and Kathleen Dill, all three sisters: Kathleen Turner, Frances MacLeod, and Evelyn Ferry, and her husband of 37 years-John Wright. Surviving Dorothy is her daughter, Tara Thrasher (Wright); and grandson Connor of Warrensburg; as well as many nieces and nephews in Ireland.

A memorial service will be held at the Warrensburg Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at Lizzie Keays until 2 p.m. Both service and reception are open to all. Flowers may be sent to Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburg. Dorothy and John will be interred at the Ramelton Cemetery, in County Donegal, Ireland in the spring.

