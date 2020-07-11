Jan. 1, 1931 — July 10, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dorothy (Calhoun) Neron, 89, formerly of Feeder Dam Road, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau.

Born on Jan. 1, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Harold A. and Florence (Jackson) Calhoun.

Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Glens Falls High School.

On April 25, 1964, she married Milton B. Neron at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church when it was on Main Street. He died on Sept. 2, 1988 in Colchester, Connecticut, after 24 years of marriage.

Dorothy lived in Enfield, Connecticut, from 1964 to 1972 and Colchester, Connecticut from 1972 to 1994, when she returned to this area. In 1993, she retired from S&S Worldwide of Colchester in Connecticut. While residing in Connecticut, she was a member of the Wethersfield, Connecticut, Order of Eastern Star and the Aisha Temple Daughters of the Nile. Dorothy was also a member of the Eastern Star of Queensbury and since 1997, she had been involved with the Glens Falls Hospital Guild. Dorothy was also a faithful member of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church.