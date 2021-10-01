May 20, 1932—Feb. 16, 2021
LEESBURG, FL — Dorothy Brownell, 88, formerly of Greenwich, NY passed away February 16, 2021 in Leesburg, FL. Dorothy was born in Argyle, NY to Charles and Ada Bailey.
Dorothy graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1950.
Dorothy had worked for many businesses in Greenwich including Hudson Pulp and Paper, Bonus Motors, and Greenwich Central School before becoming self-employed with her husband Richard Brownell. Together they owned The Greenwich Tire Center and Western Auto. After retiring, she spent many years between NY and FL, settling in FL. Dorothy was active with the VFW Auxillary for many years and was a past President. Dorothy was also active in the Bottskill Baptist Chruch and was a Sunday school teacher.
Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Richard R. Brownell; daughters: Susan and Cynthia; siblings: Bob, Ed, Jeff, Charles, John, Ann; and special friend Marshall Crum.
Dorothy is survived by four siblings: Gene, Andy, Donnie and Donna; three sons: Richard, Ronald, Douglas; nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many great- great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Greenwich cemetery on County Road 52. All family and friends may attend with a gathering to follow.
