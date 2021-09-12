Dec. 17, 1929—Sep. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Dorothy B. Hunt passed away at her beloved home on Glen Lake in Queensbury, NY, Tuesday, September 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born December 17, 1929, the daughter of George and Blanche Burch. She grew up in Fort Ann, the eldest of seven siblings.

She retired from Continental Insurance in Glens Falls, NY, where she was employed as a premium auditor. She enjoyed boating, swimming and the lake life. Dorothy’s home was always open to friends and family and she had a resounding impact on many.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Everett P. Hunt; and siblings: William Burch and Shirley Burch. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Stockman; and her grandsons: Kyle and Grant. Dorothy also leaves behind her sisters: Sandra Lufkin, Joyce Sumner; and brothers Duane Burch and Robert Burch.

Services will be at the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George Street, Fort Ann, NY. Calling hours are Tuesday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at noon.