{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy B. Fish

September 6, 1934 — June 22, 2019

SCHROON LAKE — Dorothy B. Fish, 84, of Loch Mueller Road, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a brief illness.

Born Sept. 6, 1934 in Brant Lake, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Cora (Raymond) Monroe.

She married Donald Fish two days after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army on Dec. 18, 1953.

The couple resided in Warrensburg and began to raise their family. They moved to Schroon Lake in 1961, having more of their children while living there.

Dottie was a hard worker who kept house for many in the Schroon Lake area.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a strong woman, who was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Donald Fish; and daughter, Darlene Fish.

She is survived by her five daughters, Donna Mcglothlin of Glens Falls, Dawn Hultgren and her husband, Rick, of Minonk, Illinois, Dale Stevenson of Nevada, Jackie Hickey and her husband, Gil, of Clarksburg, West Virginia and Kitty Roberts and her husband, Jack, of Hobbs, New Mexico; her son, Donald R. Fish and his wife, Marie, of Schroon Lake; 15 grandchildren, including Travis Fish, Dalton Roberts and Brandon Dugan; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Dottie’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

Graveside services will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Ladies Auxiliary.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dorothy B. Fish
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments