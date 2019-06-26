September 6, 1934 — June 22, 2019
SCHROON LAKE — Dorothy B. Fish, 84, of Loch Mueller Road, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a brief illness.
Born Sept. 6, 1934 in Brant Lake, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Cora (Raymond) Monroe.
She married Donald Fish two days after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army on Dec. 18, 1953.
The couple resided in Warrensburg and began to raise their family. They moved to Schroon Lake in 1961, having more of their children while living there.
Dottie was a hard worker who kept house for many in the Schroon Lake area.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a strong woman, who was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Donald Fish; and daughter, Darlene Fish.
She is survived by her five daughters, Donna Mcglothlin of Glens Falls, Dawn Hultgren and her husband, Rick, of Minonk, Illinois, Dale Stevenson of Nevada, Jackie Hickey and her husband, Gil, of Clarksburg, West Virginia and Kitty Roberts and her husband, Jack, of Hobbs, New Mexico; her son, Donald R. Fish and his wife, Marie, of Schroon Lake; 15 grandchildren, including Travis Fish, Dalton Roberts and Brandon Dugan; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Dottie’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
Graveside services will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family in the Warrensburg Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Ladies Auxiliary.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.